Companies GDC picks energy insider Jared Othieno as CEO

Jared Othieno has been tapped to head the State-owned Geothermal Development Company (GDC). PHOTO | COURTESY

Former Kenya Power #ticker:KPLC acting managing director Jared Othieno has been tapped to head the State-owned Geothermal Development Company (GDC).

The appointment, which takes effect on April 19, will see Mr Othieno lead GDC for a period of three years, replacing outgoing chief executive Johnson ole Nchoe.

Mr Nchoe’s term came to an end last April after a three-year stint but was extended for one year following a dispute between GDC board and Energy Secretary Charles Keter. Mr Keter extended his contract despite the board’s verdict to seek a new managing director.

“On behalf of the board and management of GDC, I wish to congratulate Engineer Othieno on his appointment and wish him success in the new role,” said the board chairman John Njiraini in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Othieno was among eight candidates shortlisted for the top job, all of whom were energy sector insiders working as executives in Kenya Power, KenGen #ticker:KEGN, GDC as well as nuclear and rural electrification agencies.

advertisement

Mr Othieno’s position at Kenya Power fell in limbo when a substantive head was appointed after serving as acting MD from July 2018 to October last year.