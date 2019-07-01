Companies Guardian feted as best lender in Kenya

The bank has been recognised for good corporate governance, asset quality, liquidity management, compliance, capital adequacy and corporate social responsibility. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Guardian Bank is the 2019 Best commercial lender in Kenya, according to the International Banker Awards.

International Banker, a finance publication, recognised the lender for good corporate governance, asset quality, liquidity management, compliance, capital adequacy and corporate social responsibility.

“Ever since we opened our doors in August 1996, Guardian Bank had deployed a multifaceted approach to surmount a myriad of challenges based on well-tailored strategies on both external and internal policies,” said bank’s Executive Director Hetul Chandaria.

The Chandaria family, which has extensive investments in paper manufacturing, petroleum, real estate and banking, founded Guardian Bank in 1992.

Under DMC Group, the family also runs the East African Paper Mills Limited and TransAfrica Paper Mills, among others.