Helb releases Sh7.6bn in loans for varsity students

Higher Education Loans Board chief executive Charles Ringera. FILE PHOTO | NMG

About 196,613 students currently admitted to public and private universities can now apply for Sh7.6 billion students loan, Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) has announced.

Chief executive Charles Ringera said the applications are open for continuing students including those in private institutions amid closure of universities in the wake on the coronavirus outbreak.

“The government budget to support students in universities and colleges stand at Sh11.2 billion and the balance will be funded from loan recoveries,” he said.

"Subsequent loan application is now going to be done seamlessly on the Helb mobile app, therefore, no need to submit physical hard copy documents at our offices."

Mr Ringera said first year students, expected to report in September, had been allocated Sh4.7 billion for 110,250 students out of 125,000 who qualified to join universities.

