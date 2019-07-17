Companies I&M, developer halt sale of Sh2bn Athi River Estate

Sunset Boulevard Estate in Athi River, Machakos County, PHOTO | EVANS HABIL |NMG

The planned auction of houses in Athi River’s Sunset Boulevard Estate over a defaulted loan has been stopped amid a court order handing reprieve to more than 200 home owners.

Leaky’s Auctioneers, appointed to oversee the sale of 204 houses 390 units on the estate said the principals — I&M Bank and Sunset Boulevard Limited — cancelled the auction planned for Wednesday July 31.

Sunset Boulevard, which built and sold the houses, is said to have failed to repay an undisclosed debt with I&M Bank occasioning the auction notice on Monday in the lender’s bid to recover the funds.

“It has been cancelled by our principals, the sale is not on and I do not have to give details,” Leaky’s Auctioneers said in response to queries.

The estate is valued at more than Sh2 billion and the move comes amid a High Court order issued last month stopping auctioneers from selling off the houses.

Ogola & Okello Advocates, acting for the developers, had on Monday written to the bank demanding suspension of the advert. They threatened to sue if it was not removed in a last-minute effort to save home owners from looming eviction.

“There was a court order even before the advertisement of the auction, I do not think there is another reason, but you can speak to the bank too,” the law firm said yesterday.

The estate is built on a 20.2-acre piece of land and features a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments comprising 23 blocks with a market price of between Sh8 million and Sh12 million.

A Mr Jonathan Feldman and Mr Samuel Mirie Gachathi own Sunset Boulevard Limited on a 50-50 per cent basis, according to the Registrar of Companies records.

The cancelled auction of the prime estate on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway underlines the struggles in the real estate sector in recent years.