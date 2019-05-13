Companies Jambojet awarded for timely departures

Passengers alighting from a Jambojet plane at JKIA in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya’s budget airline Jambojet has been feted for dispatch reliability, becoming the only carrier in Africa this year to receive the award that recognises firms that meet scheduled departure time.

Jambojet was awarded the 2018 Bombardier Reliability Award conferred on operators of Bombardier Q Series turboprops who achieve the highest rates of dispatch dependability.

The carrier was among 13 airlines from around the world that were recognised for being on schedule on most occasions.

Jambojet’s on-time performance (OTP) currently stands at 81 percent, one of the highest in Kenya.

“This has been a big year for Jambojet with major milestones in the five years since our establishment,” the airline’s chief executive Allan Kilavuka said in a statement.

“The Bombardier Award further attests to our commitment to deliver on our core values on safety and reliability as the region’s affordable airline.”

The award recognises airlines with a good record of flights that depart “within a specified time of the scheduled departure time”.

Airlines that take off within a 15-minute margin between actual and scheduled departure time for a flight are considered as having departed on time.