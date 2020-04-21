Companies Java launches Lavington unit under new brand

A Java House branch in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Restaurant chain Java House has opened the second branch under its new restaurant concept dubbed Kukito in Lavington, Nairobi, six months after the group launched the brand.

The branch is part of the three the group announced it would open during the October 2019 launch of its first branch on Kimathi Street in Nairobi.

Kukito has partnered with delivery service providers including Glovo, UberEats and Jumia Food to reach its customers as it keeps up with the current government orders requiring food joints to only serve "takeaways".

The fast-food brand, which serves grilled chicken, is the fourth brand under the Java umbrella. Besides Kukito, Java House Group currently runs Java restaurants, Planet Yogurt and 360 Degrees Pizza.

"In Kukito we are bringing the Kenyan spirit, celebrating our origin through a nice local vibe. It is a brand for the young, witty and bold Kenyan," said chief executive Paul Smith during the brand's launch.

Kukito's launch has stepped up competition for the likes of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), which serves deep-fried chicken.