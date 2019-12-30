Companies Jubilee gets IRA approval to split insurance units

Jubilee chairman Nizar Juma. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has approved an application by Jubilee Holdings to split its insurance businesses to increase efficiency and management focus, with the company creating two new subsidiaries to house medical and general underwriting business.

Operations of the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm had been run under its fully-owned subsidiary Jubilee Insurance Company of Kenya Limited (JICKL).

In the application, JICKL said it would transfer its medical insurance business to the newly created Jubilee Health Insurance Limited. JICKL is also spinning off its general insurance business to the newly formed Jubilee General Insurance Limited.

The transactions, which have been approved, are to be completed retrospectively and will cover insurance contracts in existence as of December 31, 2018.

“The Insurance Regulatory Authority approves the transfer of the medical insurance business following the scheme of transfer fated December 31, 2018, between The Jubilee Insurance Company of Kenya Limited (transferor) and Jubilee Health Insurance Limited (transferee),” IRA Chief Executive Godfrey Kiptum said in the latest Kenya Gazette.

He issued a similar approval with regard to the general insurance business.