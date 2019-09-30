Companies Jumia Food rolls out subscription service

A Jumia outlet at Emperor Plaza in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Food delivery app Jumia Food has rolled out subscription-based deliveries for orders made on the app as competition in the segment increases.

The package, dubbed Jumia Prime, will allow customers to pay a standard one, three or six month’s fee and receive unlimited deliveries on all orders placed on the Jumia Food app or website.

“This is also our way to expand and innovate into new areas where we continue to educate customers on the benefits of ordering online as well as building an offering that serves the local market needs. No one enjoys paying delivery fees but we believe that through Jumia Prime, we can provide a genuinely unique value proposition to our customers.” said managing director East Africa On-Demand Services Jumia Food, Shreenal Ruparelia.

The service is not only limited to food but also covers alcohol, groceries, shopping or pharmacy needs.

Jumia Prime will cost Sh500, Sh1,200 and Sh1,800 for one month, three months, and six months subscription respectively.

“We have in the last quarter expanded to key areas such as Ruaka, Mountain View, Kitengela, and Kiambu Road and continue to look for new ways to become more relevant to our Kenyan consumers,” she said.

Jumia Prime is currently operating in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Ghana.