Companies KCB secures Sh10bn from MasterCard for jobs plan

KCB Group CEO Joshua Oigara. FILE PHOTO | NMG

KCB Foundation, the social investments arm of KCB Group #ticker:KCB, has secured Sh10 billion funding from the MasterCard Foundation to scale up the bank’s 2jiajiri job creation programme.

The funding, part of a Sh30 billion MasterCard Foundation kitty that will also benefit Equity Bank Group, was extended to KCB Foundation under the ‘Young Africa Works’ programme which was launched in Nairobi last week.

“For 2jiajiri, the initiative will focus on providing technical training to 114,000 beneficiaries from micro and small enterprises in the three economic sectors of agriculture, manufacturing and construction in Kenya, in line with the government’s Big 4 Agenda,” said KCB Group CEO Joshua Oigara.

“One of the priorities this year is to drive business growth while contributing to the economic growth of all the markets we operate in.”

KCB launched 2jiajiri in 2016 with the aim of benefiting at least 500,000 entrepreneurs in five years with access to credit.

advertisement