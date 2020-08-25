Companies KenGen, NMS pen deal to tap power from garbage

Dandora dumpsite. FILE PHOTO | NMG

KenGen #ticker:KNGN has inked a deal with Nairobi County to generate electricity from garbage, opening a new income stream for City Hall and an opportunity for the firm to diversify its power sources

The listed firm said Tuesday it has an agreement with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to develop the garbage-powered electricity plant.

The plant is expected to sustainably solve Nairobi’s garbage problem but also add to the country’s renewable energy pool.

NMS Environment, Water and Sanitation director Stephen Nzioka said Tuesday details of the capacity of the plant and its total cost are expected to be established after the feasibility study and ongoing talks with KenGen are complete.

KenGen, which has a 1,796.4 megawatt (MW) annual capacity and supplies 75 percent of the Kenya’s electricity, has invited consultants to conduct feasibility studies on the viability of the plant.

advertisement

Presently, KenGen provides power from hydro, thermal and geothermal sources.

“The city of Nairobi generates about 3,000 tonnes of solid waste per day and is transported to the main dumpsite at Dandora within Nairobi, approximately 10km from the Nairobi City centre. Solid waste management has been a challenge for many years to the Nairobi City County authorities,” said KenGen.

“The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is now responsible for solid waste management in the city county and intends to address this problem by partnering with KenGen to establish a Waste to Energy Plant at the Dandora Dumpsite.”

Under the deal KenGen said the NMS will avail the land within or around Dandora dumpsite in addition to solid waste, while KenGen will finance, develop, and operate the power plant.

“Towards this end, KenGen invites Expressions of Interest (EoI) from eligible consultancy firms to conduct a Feasibility Study for development and operation of a Waste to Energy Plant at the Dandora Dumpsite, but in the event that this site is not suitable, the consultant shall recommend an alternative site,” said KenGen in a notice posted on dailies.

“Interested consultants must provide information evidencing that they are qualified and experienced to perform the services. For this purpose, documented evidence of recent and similar services must be submitted.”

The project would see Nairobi join cities like Durban City of South Africa that generates large-scale electricity generation project from garbage and which was developed by General Electric (GE) company. GE has previously held discussions with City Hall on a similar joint venture.