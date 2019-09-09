Companies Kenya Airways adjusts Nairobi-Malindi flight schedules

National carrier Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ (KQ) has changed its schedule on the Nairobi-Malindi flights a few months after its resumed operations on the route.

The changes, which takes effect starting September 10, 2019 will see KQ flights leave Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 2230hrs to arrive in Malindi at 2135hrs on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The flight will then leave Malindi Airport at 2205hrs to arrive at JKIA at 2310hrs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Previously, KQ which sunk deeper into the red, reporting a net loss of Sh8.5 billion in the first half of this year, has been leaving JKIA at 2220hrs to arrive in Malindi at 1120hrs.

Another flight has been leaving Malindi airport at 0505hrs arrive at JKIA at 0620hrs.

“The schedule adjustment on this route is to give our guests an evening arrival and late departure from Malindi hence better connectivity from Rome,” said the airline in a statement Saturday.

KQ resumed four weekly flight to Malindi in June after suspending operations on the route six years ago.

The national carrier withdrew from the Malindi route citing difficulties in landing on poor condition of the airstrip.

The flight is normally operated by Jambojet using a Bombardier Q400 aircraft.

The Bombardier Q400 is designed accommodate 78 passengers, charging an amount the airline refused to disclose by the time we were going to press.