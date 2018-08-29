Companies LG launches Sh20m Nairobi showroom

LG managing director for East and Central Africa Janghoon Chung. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Global electronics giant LG Electronics has opened its first showroom in the country which will allow customers and partners to interact hands-on with their products.

Located on Riverside Drive in Nairobi’s Westlands, the Sh20 million investment by the South Korean company will also double as a training centre.

“The launch of this B2B showroom allows us to not only build and further our relationships with our customers and partners but also show our commitment to drive the innovation and technology space in Kenya. We encourage our customers to come and interact with our products and solutions,” said LG managing director for East and Central Africa Janghoon Chung at the launch Tuesday.

The firm’s innovation and training centre was set up in partnership with the University of Nairobi.

Through lectures and practical sessions, the programme seeks to impart skills to students in the engineering department as well as retailers interested in gaining technological knowhow. This is aimed at keeping participants updated on smart technology.

LG joins other global companies such as German engineering and electronics firm, Bosch, which opened its first dedicated showroom in Westlands earlier this month where local customers can purchase its products.

Last year, LG singled out Kenya as one of its pioneering African markets.

The company said it was attracted to the country by its growing middle and top class, stability, high internet penetration, improving service industry and sound infrastructure.