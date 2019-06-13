Companies Lawyer sues Kenya Airways for negligence in TZ flight

A lawyer has sued the Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ for negligence claiming he was mistreated and detained at Kilimanjaro International Airport in Tanzania over his return flight ticket.

Peter Kiprotich Bore has filed a suit before the Milimani Commercial Court in Nairobi seeking compensation for damages over alleged inconveniences after his return flight was aborted.

The lawyer contends that he booked two tickets for flight trips between Kilimanjaro and JKIA on April 15 through Kiwi.com, an online travel agent, as he intended to travel on April 16.

Mr Bore claims KQ cleared him to travel through a Precision Air flight that was scheduled to fly from Nairobi to Arusha.

Trouble, however, began during his return flight that evening when the same Precision Air disowned him and forced him out of the flight on claims that his name was not on the flight manifest.

“Within no time, I was unceremoniously and acrimoniously bundled out of Precision Air Flight No. PW725 by the airport staff and security officers who claimed my ticket was not valid,” claims Mr Bore.

In his supporting affidavit, he claims he was detained at the Arusha airport for close to two hours as Precision Air officials contacted their KQ counterparts to resolve the impasse.

After the matter was resolved, the flight had already left and the lawyer was forced to spend a night at a hotel in Arusha awaiting the next flight that was scheduled to depart at 5:30 a.m. the following day.

He is now accused the Kenya Airways of negligence over the carrier’s alleged failure to make proper communication with Precision Air regarding his travel arrangements.

Mr Bore wants general damages for breach of contract, mental anguish and trauma he suffered during his ordeal at the airport.