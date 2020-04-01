Companies NCBA shuts eight branches as Covid-19 cuts business

NCBA Group #ticker:NCBA Wednesday temporarily closed eight branches across the country due to Covid-19, which has cut business activities and prompted restrictions on mass gathering.

The branches in Changamwe, Galleria, Eldoret, Junction Mall, Thika Road Mall, Hilton, Machakos and Meru will remain closed as the others operate for shorter hours.

“These are branches which are either co-located with, or in proximity to an alternative branch,” said NCBA deputy director for group customer experience Seema Dhanani DeSouza in a notice.

“We continue to enhance social-distancing measures, encourage the use of alternative channels (mobile and online banking), stagger staff shifts and reduce contact across our network.”

Banks mid last month removed transaction costs for customers who move money between their mobile wallets and bank accounts.

