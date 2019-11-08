Companies Naivas Ruiru, Hurlingham outlets to create 400 jobs

Naivas Chief Commercial Officer Willy Kimani (right). FILE PHOTO | NMG

Naivas is putting final touches on two branches in Ruiru and Nairobi’s Hurlingham that are set to open before Christmas Day.

The Ruiru branch will take space at a new three-floor commercial complex located along the Eastern Bypass while the other will be around Yaya Centre, bringing competition right to the doorstep of Chandarana Foodplus that has two outlets in the Hurlingham. The retailer said the openings bring its network across Kenya to 58 stores and will see 400 new jobs created.

Naivas Chief Commercial Officer Willy Kimani announced the expansion in Nairobi when he launched a Sh30 million two-month promotion campaign dubbed, ‘Usiwe na was, krisi ni Naivas’ which that will see shoppers receive cashbacks and enjoy discounted prices on select products. “This has so far been a tough year for Kenyans and we want to ensure they can enjoy the festive season, despite the hassles it comes with,” he said.