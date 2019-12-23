Companies Naivas opens at former Nakumatt Nakuru space

A Naivas outlet in Nakuru town. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Naivas Supermarket has opened a new branch in Nakuru town, taking over space vacated by Nakumatt Holdings which is shutting down most of its remaining outlets.

The new branch, opened on Saturday at Nakuru West Side mall, takes Naivas’ retail network to 60. Nakumatt, which has a large debt burden, launched its operations in the town trading initially as Nakuru Mattresses before its expansion to other towns and the regional countries.

The new branch will directly employ about 130 employees including those that were inherited from Nakumatt and a number of merchandisers.

Naivas has now three branches in Nakuru and its expansion is raising competition in the town where its other major rival Tuskys also runs three outlets.

“The former chairman and the founder of Naivas Peter Mukuha Kago wanted to have a branch in this part of the town and when the mall was being constructed, he approached the land owner to book a space but he was not lucky,” Naivas’ chief commercial officer Willy Kimani said. “I am happy today his wishes to have a branch at the same venue have been fulfilled posthumously.”