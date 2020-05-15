Companies Qatar Airways offers 100,000 free tickets to healthcare workers

A Qatar Airways plane. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Qatar Airways is offering frontline medical professionals and one companion 100,000 free, round-trip tickets to anywhere in the world.

The Kenyan workers entering the contest that closes on May 18 will compete for a share of the 100,000 free tickets whose winners are expected to booked by November 26 and be used by December 10.

Beneficiaries include doctors, medical practitioners, nurses, paramedics, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and clinical researchers.

Group chief executive Akbar Al Baker said each winner and their companion will be flown to their chosen holiday destination, visit family and friends or explore a destination they have always dreamed of as well as get complimentary return flight tickets.

“As a further gesture of appreciation, healthcare professionals will be offered an additional voucher with 35 percent discount to redeem at Qatar Duty Free retail outlets at the airline’s state-of-the-art hub at Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha,” he said.

Qatar Airways, he said, had started expanding its operations based on passenger demand adding that expected relaxation of entry restrictions around the world will see them rebuild its network to an initial 52 destinations by the end of May and 80 in June.

“We at Qatar Airways are incredibly grateful for the commitment and hard work of healthcare professionals around the world who looked after people in these times of uncertainty. Their heroic display of kindness, dedication, and professionalism has saved hundreds of thousands of lives around the world,” he said.

The global carrier has been running its operations to select destinations on special passes that allow repatriates to fly home.

The special pass operations has seen them run about 100 charter flights that ferried about one million people to various destinations across the world.

Healthcare professionals from every country in the world will be eligible for the tickets where each country will receive a daily allocation of tickets depending on its population size.