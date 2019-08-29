Companies Quickmart opens 11th branch on Friday

Quickmart Supermarket branch on Waiyaki Nairobi on August 28, 2019. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

Tier-two retailer Quickmart opens its latest outlet on Nairobi’s Waiyaki Way on Friday as it focusses on allocating more floor space to fresh produce as part of its expansion strategy.

The new branch that neighbours Deloitte’s office block will be the retailer’s 11th store, and comes after it opened another in the prime Lavington area in January. The firm told the Business Daily that it is now banking on growing its revenues by rolling out more branches and its fresh food market concept where the retailer stocks cooked meals and a variety of vegetables, fruits, grains and meat.

Quickmart says it is working with a local design firm Renova Ltd to implement the modern architecture and catchy layout it’s applying on the new segment.