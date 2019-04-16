Companies Race to succeed Njiraini hots up

Mr John Njiraini. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The government has kicked off the search for a new Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner-General, two months into the expiry of the extended term of outgoing boss John Njiraini.

Mr Njiraini’s looming exit in June has triggered a fierce behind-the-scenes succession race for one of Kenya’s most coveted public offices.

The KRA board has enlisted the services of consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to recruit Mr Njiraini’s replacement, meaning it is looking beyond the taxman’s top ranks for talent to lead the agency at a time when it is under pressure from the executive to collect additional revenue.

KRA has perennially missed its targets and faces the colossal task of raising enough revenue to finance the government’s Sh2.9 trillion budget.

“KRA seeks to recruit the Commissioner-General who as Chief Executive Officer will lead the institution through its transformative journey … He or she will ensure that the Authority operates in line with its vision “to become a globally trusted revenue agency, facilitating tax and customs compliance,” said PwC in a notice posted in local dailies Tuesday.

The closing date for application is April 26.

The advert comes amid an ongoing reorganisation of KRA’s senior management team under the watch of Mr Francis Muthaura, the former head of Public Service, who was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to serve as KRA chairman until October 20, 2019.

The board recently named Mr Kevin Safari as the new commissioner for Customs and Border Control after the position fell vacant following the exit of Mr Julius Musyoki.

It also named Ms Elizabeth Odundo Meyo as the commissioner for domestic taxes, a position that deputy commissioner Ruth Wachira had been holding in an acting capacity since July 6, last year.

This followed the exit of Benson Korongo whose contract was not renewed.

The new team is expected to help the taxman grow collections to Sh1.997 trillion in the year starting July and Sh2.298 trillion in the 2020-21 fiscal year under its corporate plan launched in January.