Regulator approves Vivo, KFC outlets deal

Sunday, September 29, 2019 22:00
By JAMES KARIUKI
Wang’ombe Kariuki.
CAK director general Wang’ombe Kariuki. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

The 50:50 joint venture deal between regional fuel and motor oil marketer Vivo Energy and fast food operator KFC in East Africa has been approved by the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK).

The non-fuel joint venture between Vivo, which trades under the Shell brand name, and KFC’s franchise holder Kuku Foods East Africa Holdings will see KFC open fast food outlets in Vivo properties in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

“It is notified for general information that in exercise of the powers conferred upon the Competition Authority by section 46 (6) (a) (ii) of the Competition Act, the Competition Authority has authorised the proposed transaction as set out herein,” CAK director general Wang’ombe Kariuki said in a notice in the Kenya Gazette last week.

Vivo which will manage and operate the restaurants on behalf of Kuku Foods which remains local franchise holders of the KFC brand.

