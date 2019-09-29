Companies Regulator approves Vivo, KFC outlets deal

CAK director general Wang’ombe Kariuki. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The 50:50 joint venture deal between regional fuel and motor oil marketer Vivo Energy and fast food operator KFC in East Africa has been approved by the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK).

The non-fuel joint venture between Vivo, which trades under the Shell brand name, and KFC’s franchise holder Kuku Foods East Africa Holdings will see KFC open fast food outlets in Vivo properties in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

“It is notified for general information that in exercise of the powers conferred upon the Competition Authority by section 46 (6) (a) (ii) of the Competition Act, the Competition Authority has authorised the proposed transaction as set out herein,” CAK director general Wang’ombe Kariuki said in a notice in the Kenya Gazette last week.