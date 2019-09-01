Companies Review risk assessment or miss the bus, auditors told

IIA President Richard Chambers addressing chief internal auditors in Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Global Internal Audit Association (IIA) President Richard Chambers has asked practitioners to re-invent their risk assessment roles to support the wellbeing of private or public sector agencies.

Speaking in Nairobi during a one-day symposium with chief internal auditors, Mr Chambers said the changing face of risks facing companies called for a change of the internal auditors role to include predictive and preventive tasks.

“In the past, internal auditors spent months perusing documents that helped them generate a report on an entity’s past performance. But today, internal auditors have access to information technology systems that help them generate useful data that can be used to chart a company’s path to continued success,” he said.