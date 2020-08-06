Companies Samsung plans trade in of phones

Some of the criterion that must be met include, Your device must power on, hold a charge, and not power off unexpectedly. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Electronic manufacturer Samsung’s local arm is considering allowing users to exchange their old phones with new devises that will come at discount.

The programme dubbed the Trade-In system has been operational in other markets where the devices must meet certain criteria to be valued.

The amount is then deducted from the cost of new device and the customer pays the balance.

The programme will allow eligible devices to be valued and the amount used as credit when purchasing a new Galaxy device.

“This is something we might introduce in 2021,” said Samsung Kenya IM director Charles Kimani during a press briefing. He indicated that this would provide a system for e-waste management which is becoming a global issue.

According to its global website, the instant trade-in credit for trading in a smartphone or a tablet applies only to New Samsung Devices.