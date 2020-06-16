Companies Sarova Hotels reopens two city restaurants at Stanley, Panafric

A waiter serve some customers at the Stanley Hotel on June 16, 2020. The hotel has opened its restaurant section to customers. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

Hotel chain Sarova Hotels has opened its iconic Thorn Tree restaurant at The Stanley and eatery wing at Panafric Hotel in a gradual return in the wake of Covid-19.

The Thorn Tree, preferred by businessmen for short meetings, resumed operations Monday, while the Flame Tree restaurant at Panafric was opened to outside guests two weeks ago.

The hotel temporarily suspended its operations in March after the State ordered the closure to limit the spread of coronavirus, triggering layoffs and unpaid leave in the hospitality industry.

“We started operations at the Thorn Tree restaurant as we recognised that there is demand for breakfast, lunch and early dinners as well as mid-morning and mid-afternoon coffee and snacks,” said Sarova Hotels Kenya managing director Jimi Kariuki in a response to Business Daily queries Thursday.

Mr Kariuki said the hospitality chain, which plans to drop managing the SarovaTaita Hills Game Lodge and Sarova Salt Lick Game Lodge starting next month, will be operating its Nairobi restaurants from 7am to 7.30 pm.

advertisement

This comes after the State eased restrictions on hotel operations and delayed the curfew to start from 9pm.

The ban on all international flights imposed in mid-March to curb the spread of the coronavirus has hit the tourism industry.

The dusk-to-dawn curfew and a ban on movement in and out of five counties worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak, including Mombasa and Nairobi, worsened the hotel business.