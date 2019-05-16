Companies Scangroup CEO Bharat’s earnings drops to Sh78m

ScanGroup CEO Bharat Thakrar. PHOTO | NMG

WPP Scangroup’s #ticker:SCAN chief executive Bharat Thakrar was paid a total of Sh78.1 million in the year ended December, the marketing services firm has disclosed in its latest annual report.

Mr Thakrar’s compensation, the bulk of it in the form of salary and allowances, decreased marginally by 1.55 percent from Sh79.4 million the year before.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm says it pays its executives to recognise their skills and experience.

“The remuneration of all directors is subject to regular review to ensure that levels of remuneration and compensation are appropriate,” it says in the report.

“Their remuneration package comprises a base salary, pension/gratuity and other benefits designed to recognise the skills and experience of an executive director.”

Mr Thakrar’s pay comprised a salary of Sh42.8 million or Sh3.5 million per month, allowances (Sh28.2 million compared to Sh29.4 in 2017) and non-cash benefits (Sh7 million, same as in 2017).

Scangroup’s former finance director Jonathan Eggar, who remains on the board, was paid a total of Sh5.4 million in the year ended December.

This was down 83.41 percent from Sh32.9 million in the previous year.