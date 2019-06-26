Companies
Tatu City shareholder joins Trump Africa team
Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Tatu City investor Frank Mosier has been appointed to a special committee advising President Donald Trump on deepening US trade with Africa.
The appointment to the 26-member Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA) was announced last week by US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.
Mr Mosier is the largest American investor in Rendeavour, which owns and develops Tatu City Special Economic Zone in Kiambu County.
He is also the chairman of Rendeavour. The PAC-DBIA was established in 2014 to analyse and recommend to the President ways of strengthening commercial engagement between the US and Africa.
The appointed members will serve from 2019 to 2021. Also named to the council are executives from GE, Visa, Bechtel, Mastercard, Pfizer, and IBM among other US firms.
US deputy secretary of Commerce Karen Kelley said the council will continue to serve as an important forum for dialogue between the US and Africa, helping more US companies to set base on the continent.
“We are excited to work with the Council on developing private sector recommendations that help guide the expansion of US companies, allowing countless African communities to flourish,” said Mr Kelley.
