Companies Twiga Foods signs deal with Jumia to distribute fresh produce

Jumia Kenya CEO Sam Chappatte and Twiga Foods CEO Peter Njonjo during the signing of a distribution deal that will enable customers shop for fresh produce. NMG PHOTO

E-commerce platform Jumia Kenya and Twiga Foods have signed a partnership agreement that will enable shoppers on the platform to buy fresh produce as well as processed foods distributed by the farm produce aggregator.

Through the deal, shoppers can now buy pre-packed bundles whose cost will range between Sh1,230 and Sh3,180 depending on the goods. The bundles will consist of items like watermelon, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, bananas, maize meal and processed milk. Delivery will be free in Nairobi and its surburbs.

Coming in the wake of movement restrictions imposed to slow down the spread of the global Coronavirus pandemic, the deal will help shoppers to get the goods they buy delivered to their homes on the same day. For the two firms, this will further expand their distribution capacities, with one adding fresh produce to the goods available on the online platform and the other guaranteeing delivery.

The partnership will leverage Twiga’s existing infrastructure of depots in Dagoretti, Donholm, Embakasi, Thome, Ruaka, Kaloleni, Nairobi West, Syokimau, Waiyaki Way and Kilimani to ensure home deliveries across Nairobi’s suburbs.

“Our partnership with Twiga will allow customers to shop on Jumia for their fruits and vegetables. They will also get same-day free delivery on the platform in Nairobi and will save customers’ money - as Twiga cuts out the middle men by buying directly from farmers and FMCG manufacturers across the country,” said Jumia Kenya’s Chief Executive Officer Sam Chappatte.

With the partnership, the firms will capitalise on Jumia’s e-commerce and logistics platform and countrywide distribution network on the one hand and Twiga Foods end-to-end distribution for fresh and processed food on the other.

On average, Twiga Foods buys farm produce from more than 15,000 farmers and delivers to over 5,000 retailers a day.

“This partnership with Jumia… allows us to scale up in terms of products, retailers and cities served through this platform as we continue executing our mission to feed and supply Africa’s urban population with traceable, quality and affordable products,” said Twiga Foods Chief Executive Officer Peter Njonjo.

“Significantly, it ensures that we pass on to our consumers the price benefit of sourcing directly from farmers and manufacturers”.

The two companies said that by bringing their capabilities together, they aim to offer an unrivalled delivery service for food, providing fresh, high quality products directly to people’s homes across Nairobi.

They join a trend in which retailers have been partnering with logistics companies to ease delivery of goods. Retailers like Naivas as well as restaurants in Nairobi have inked deals with Glovo, Uber and other mobile-based delivery service companies to ease the shopping experience of Nairobi customers.