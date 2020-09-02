Companies Uber runs airport trips during night curfew

Taxi hailing firm Uber has started offering late-night services for air travellers in Nairobi and Mombasa as it seeks to shore up revenues following reduced mobility in the wake of Covid-19 restrictions.

Uber Kenya announced on Tuesday that customers going to or from the airports will be able to request trips during the nationwide 9 pm to 4 am curfew.

Following the resumption of international air travel on August 1, the government exempted passengers on late-night flights from the curfew to enable airlines operate smoothly without the inconvenience of the lockdown rule.

“From August 31, 2020, you will be able to request trips to and from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Wilson Airport and Moi International Airport Mombasa 24 hours a day. Whether you have a late flight to catch or your flight lands past curfew hours you will be able to access our services,” Uber said in emails to its customers.

Customers will only be allowed to request a ride during the night curfew if the pickup or destination is JKIA and Wilson in the capital Nairobi or Moi airport in Mombasa at the coast.

They must also have a copy of their air ticket in print or electronic.

Since March, restricted movement and closure of some offices have led to a decline of the number of people commuting hitting the transport industry hard.

In May, Uber scrapped a three percent commission it had been collecting on fares and reverted to a 25 percent fee leading to a drastic fall in earnings for drivers.