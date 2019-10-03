Companies Woolworths opens new flagship store at the Sarit Centre

Woolworths store in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

South-African fashion retailer Woolworths has opened a new flagship store at the Sarit Centre continuing its expansion drive in Kenya, about three years after it fully gained control its local business.

The SA brand bought out Deacon’s Kenya stake in 2016 ending a joint venture the two had formed in 2012.

The opening of the latest branch increases Woolworth’s network to 11 in the country with eight in Nairobi and the rest in Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret. Woolworths currently has 67 stores in 10 African countries outside of South Africa including Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Mozambique and Mauritius.

“In the last two years alone, Woolworths opened five new stores in the country. Importantly, we are committed to creating economic opportunities for Kenyans and employing local skills,” said Yobe Mvula, Divisional Executive for Africa.

“With the opening of this flagship store, Woolworths now has 142 employees in Kenya and is investing in staff and skills development programmes.”

The 2,100 square metres store is stocking a wide range of men, women and children’s clothing, footwear and accessories.