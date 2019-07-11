Companies Zamara eyes informal sector workers

Mr Chris Nyokangi, Zamara Group COO. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Pension administrator Zamara Group says it will next month unveil a product targeting Kenyans in the informal sector in a bid to cover the segment that has seen most of workers retire into poverty due to lack of adequate social protection.

“Zamara is working on a solution for the critical population as we aim to ensure that every Kenyan gets some form of retirement savings in the next couple of years to secure their future,” said the firm’s chief operations officer Chris Nyokangi.