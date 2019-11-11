Companies Zimbabwe tech firm clinches Tatu City deal

Tatu City signage. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Zimbabwean tech firm Twenty Third Century Systems (TTCS) has inked a deal to install digital smart metres at Kiambu’s Tatu City to enable residents to monitor their water and power consumption.

The integrated smart city technology platform will enable collection and analysis of utility consumption data. It will also provide diagnosis and allow planning of the overall city infrastructure.

“Tatu City is fast-tracking Africa’s digital transformation by adopting digital smart solutions and simplifying its day-to-day operations and the lives of tens of thousands of people,” said TTCS East Africa Managing Director Robert Gitau.

The platform expected to enable residents to make smarter decisions about their water and power consumption, eliminating wastage.

TTCS operates in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Nigeria.

