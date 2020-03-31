Companies Zuku reclaims top fixed internet spot from Safaricom

Wananchi-owned Zuku has reclaimed the top spot in fixed internet connections from Safaricom. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Wananchi-owned Zuku has reclaimed the top spot in fixed internet connections from Safaricom #ticker:SCOM in the three months December to control 35 percent of the market, latest industry data shows.

Communications Authority said Zuku had 175,433 fixed home and internet connections as at end of December while Safaricom had 165,810 connections.

Zuku grew subscribers by 23,885 in the review period compared to Safaricom’s 11, 207.

Safaricom had emerged top in the quarter to September with the leadership switch reflecting heightened competition between the two for control of the local fixed internet market.

This was the first time Safaricom was assuming leadership in the fixed data market since entering the segment in 2017.

advertisement

Its market share stood 33 percent in December compare to 34 percent in September.

“During the period under review, fibre-to-the-office/home data/internet subscriptions recorded the highest number of broadband subscriptions,” the regulator said in the report.

Fixed internet connections crossed the half-a-million mark for the first time to hit 501,455 customers, reflecting a rise of 10.2 percent from the three months ended September on the back of increasing investments by telcos to link more offices and homes to internet.

Zuku grew its connections by 1.7 percent in the quarter to December when Safaricom increased fixed data customers by 0.2 percent.

Zuku and Safaricom have been locked in a price war for market share growth on rising demand for fibre-based internet for people working from home and households opting for internet-based television.