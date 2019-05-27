Enterprise Easy Coach bags top global award for safety

Easycoach Managing Director Azym Dossa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Long distance bus operator, Easy Coach has received a global road safety fleet award due to its track record in the first four months of 2019.

Easy Coach won the Global Fleet Award for Fleet Analysis and Action for its safety and sustainability standards.

Presenting the award, Pamoja Road Safety Initiative managing director Lucas Munene said Easy Coach’s fleet of 105 buses was voted the most reliable.

“The survey monitored operations by different bus companies in Kenya as well as in Namibia and Botswana where Easy Coach was identified as an exemplary performer who should be singled out for its efficient operation,” he said.

Easycoach Managing Director Azym Dossa said proper fleet management, where staff are highly-motivated ensured their buses were well operated.

“We have a test-based service managed by our fleet manager who takes action on any bus driver or staff regularly mentioned as ill-mannered. We receive about 200 messages with most of them complementing our operations,” he said.

Mr Dossa said their good safety record had seen them enjoy favourable and lower loan repayment terms as well as lower insurance premiums.

“Transport companies must make efforts to improve service delivery if they are to build brand loyalty among their customers,” he said.

Mr Munene urged the government to intensify training for bus drivers and come up with an action plan to mitigate driver fatigue.