Easy Coach bags top global award for safety

Enterprise
Easy Coach bags top global award for safetyMonday, May 27, 2019 20:21
Long distance bus operator, Easy Coach has received a global road safety fleet award due to its track record in the first four months of 2019.
Easy Coach won the Global Fleet Award for Fleet Analysis and Action for its safety and sustainability standards.
Presenting the award, Pamoja Road Safety Initiative managing director Lucas Munene said Easy Coach’s fleet of 105 buses was voted the most reliable.
“The survey monitored operations by different bus companies in Kenya as well as in Namibia and Botswana where Easy Coach was identified as an exemplary performer who should be singled out for its efficient operation,” he said.
Easycoach Managing Director Azym Dossa said proper fleet management, where staff are highly-motivated ensured their buses were well operated.
“We have a test-based service managed by our fleet manager who takes action on any bus driver or staff regularly mentioned as ill-mannered. We receive about 200 messages with most of them complementing our operations,” he said.
Mr Dossa said their good safety record had seen them enjoy favourable and lower loan repayment terms as well as lower insurance premiums.
“Transport companies must make efforts to improve service delivery if they are to build brand loyalty among their customers,” he said.
Mr Munene urged the government to intensify training for bus drivers and come up with an action plan to mitigate driver fatigue.
The Global Fleet Champions award judges said Easy Coach had used its fleet management information system to deliver safe and efficient passenger transport. It was also a role model in championing road safety.
In the Headlines
Kenya revises SGR revenue downward 44pc to Sh5.7bnBy BONFACE OTIENO
1 hour ago
Bamburi pays KRA Sh332m in tax settlementBy VICTOR JUMA
1 hour ago
HF to cut house loan size in bid to double its lending uptakeBy CHARLES MWANIKI
3 hours ago
Experts warn over continued use of weed killers linked to cancerBy BARNABAS BII
9 hours ago