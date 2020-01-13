Enterprise How you can leave behind legacy that tastes like candy

Don’t look back in regret, look forward with hope and positivity. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A young man was visiting an old man who was admitted to the hospital, every day. Each day he sat there with him for more than one hour. He helped him eat his food, and to take his shower. Then he took him walking in the garden of the hospital. After that, he brought him back to his room and helped him lie down. He used to go away after reassuring himself that the old man is doing well.

One day the nurse entered the old man's room, to give him medicine and inspect his condition, and she said to him: "May the Lord be always gracious to your kind and caring son. Every day he visits you and shows great care."

The old man looked at her and closed his eyes and said to her: "I wish it was one of my children. This is an orphan from the neighbourhood where we live. I met him one day in the past, crying at the door of a Church after his father died. I comforted him and bought him some candy. I neither saw him nor talked to him for a very long time by.

When he grew up he came to discover where my wife and I were living. He visited us every day to inspect our conditions. When I later fell sick, he took my old wife to his home.

He then started coming to the hospital to see my treatment every day. One day I asked him: "My son why do you have to deal with us and care about us?" He simply smiled and said: “The taste of the candy is still in my mouth!”

Kindness is a gift that everyone can afford to give: If you have been thinking of how to change the world and haven’t figured out how yet, start with an act of kindness. Kindness is what you can shower on others even when you have nothing. The best part is that both the receiver and provider of kindness are rewarded for each act of kindness.

Kindness is being someone who makes everyone like someone: While one kind word from you can change someone’s entire day, one kind action from you can change someone’s entire life. Kindness is not about doing a lot but doing things that mean a lot.