Enterprise If you don’t sweat, your goals will be mere dreams

A young man had a daily routine of going to the seashore and sit on the edge of the pier looking out into the ocean. An old man who used to go for his daily walks noticed the young man sitting their everyday. One day not able to contain his curiosity, the old man came to the young man and asked him, “I have been noticing you for many days. You come here every single day and keep looking at the pier endlessly. If you don’t consider otherwise, I would like to know what do you look at? Is there a story you have at this place?”

“See that boat out there?” the young man replied, “I’m waiting for it to come to me.”

“What’s so special about that boat?” the older man asked.

“Can’t you see what it’s called?”

The old man squinted his eyes and shook his head.

“Nope, I can’t read it.”

“It’s called Success.”

The older man rolled his eyes, “So what you’re telling me is that you come here every day waiting for success to come to you?”

“That’s right.” said the young man with a faraway look in his eyes.

“You’re dreaming! You’ve got to go out and meet success, not wait for it to come to you!”

The young man just shrugged his shoulders and muttered something under his breath as the old man walked away.

The next morning, the two men met again on the pier.

The old man stripped down to his swimming costume and was about to jump into the water when the young man grabbed him by the arm.

“What are you doing?” asked the young man.

“I’m going out to meet success. Do you want to come too?”

“You’re crazy, you’ll drown out there!”

The old man smiled and said, “I would rather drown trying to reach success, than sit here on the shore waiting in vain for it to come to me!” And with a splash, he dived into the water.

Don’t just dream of success, work for it: You get what you sweat for, not what you dream for. Success is not a chance or an accident, it is a result of your dreams, your beliefs and your efforts. So, move out of your comfort zone and sweat it out.

When you get tired, just pause, don’t quit: Dream big, work hard and keep moving. Nothing comes easy, but when you get tired, pause, reflect and get back into action. Winners don’t quit and quitters don’t win.