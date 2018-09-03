Enterprise Our lives reflect thoughts, actions that we dwell on

Never limit yourself because of others limited imagination.

A father and his young son were walking through the mountains. Suddenly, the son fell, hurting his leg on a rock. He screamed, 'AAhhhh!'

To his surprise, he heard a voice repeating, 'AAhhhh!'

This made him even more curious. So, he yelled, 'Who are you?' Back came the same answer, 'Who are you?'

Feeling a bit perturbed by this response, he yelled out, 'Coward!' Back came the same reply, 'Coward!'

He looked at his father and asked: 'What's going on?' His father smiled and said: 'Son, pay attention.'

Looking across the valley, his father yelled to the mountain, 'I admire you!' The voice answered: 'I admire you!'

Again, the man cried out: 'You are a champion!' The voice replied, 'You are a champion!'

The boy was amazed, but he was very confused. So, his father explained...

'You are only hearing an echo, the sound of our voices bouncing back from the mountains. However, this really is how life works. It returns to you what you think, say and do!

Our lives are a reflection of our thoughts and actions. If you want more love in your world, create more love in your heart. If you want to be treated with kindness, treat others with kindness. If you want more competence on your team, become more competent.

This relationship applies to everything, in all aspects of life. Life will give to you, everything you give to it, only it will give you even more in return. Your life is not ever a coincidence. Each moment is a reflection of you!'

Sometimes when you lose your way, you find yourself: They say there is no right way or wrong way, there is just a long way. It is only when you lose your path that you take time to reflect - to find a new path or a new yourself

Life is 10 per cent of what happens and 90 per cent of how we react to it: You may never be able to control what happens in your life, but, what you can definitely control is the way you react to it

Dream big, work hard, stay focused, surround yourself with good people: Your destiny for the future is defined by the actions you take today. So, give your life your 100 per cent and do the best you can

Compliment people, magnify their strengths not weakness: We rise by lifting others not by pulling them down. Complement people generously and deal with the faults of others as you would deal with your own