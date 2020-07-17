Industry KAM picks Mucai Kunyiha to head its board

Mucai Kunyiha, the Group Managing Director of Kzanaka Limited, has been appointed as Kenya Association of Manufacturers chairman. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has appointed Mucai Kunyiha as its new chairman, replacing Sachen Gudka, whose term has ended.

The appointment takes effect immediately and will see Mr Kunyiha serve for a period of two years.

The Kzanaka Group Managing Director has been the manufacturers' lobby vice-chairman for the last two years.

“Mucai took over the job on July 16 from Mr Gudka for a two-year period. The decision was arrived at a board meeting yesterday (Thursday),” KAM’s communications manager Sally Kahiu told the Business Daily in an interview on Friday.

Mr Kunyiha is a lawyer and the Group Managing Director of Kzanaka Ltd, which includes Cooper K-Brands Ltd, Analabs Ltd, Mashiara Park and Qaribu Inn.

advertisement

He has been instrumental in leading the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) sub-sector in its quest for eco-friendly use and recycling of plastics in the country.

He takes over amid the coronavirus pandemic that has been battering the economy, dealing a blow to many manufacturers.

“The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is yet to be determined as it continues to unleash damage locally and globally, it demands big changes which we must explore urgently and diligently including the development of rebound strategies and policies that will see the economy rebound and increase the sector’s contribution to GDP exponentially, ” said Mr Kunyiha on Friday.

The new chairman will be deputised by Rajan Shah, the chief executive of Capwell Industries Limited.