Shipping & Logistics Mombasa banks on maritime in bid to create jobs

A ship docks at the Port of Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Mombasa County is betting on the maritime sector to reduce joblessness among the youth.

The county plans to train 250 seafarers this year, in a project funded by the devolved unit’s Elimu Fund.

Governor Ali Hassan Joho said Sh8 million has been set aside to train seafarers at Bandari Maritime Academy, adding that ports, logistics, shipping, among others, have great potential in provision of jobs.

He was speaking at Tononoka Grounds where at least 9,700 beneficiaries — including those in Form One, universities and seafarers — were issued with bursary cheques amounting to Sh100 million.

Mombasa County Education Chief Officer Innocent Mugabe said this year seafarers will benefit from bursaries for a training that will help them access employment opportunities in the maritime industry as the government turns its focus on exploitation of the blue economy for growth.

advertisement

“We are targeting around 250 seafarers to study at Bandari College. It will help young people to join maritime jobs,” said Mr Mugabe.

Each seafarer fee of Sh35,000 will be fully paid for the Standards of Training, Certification and Watch (STCW) course.

The SCTW is a basic course that is mandatory for all seafarers operating in sea, lakes and rivers. It equips trainees with skills in fire-fighting, first aid and personal survival in the waters.

The county government said it has also initiated projects to push for higher transition from primary to secondary school, then to technical vocational education and training institutions (TVET).