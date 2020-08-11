advertisement
WINNIE ATIENO
Mombasa youth to be equipped with fishing skills

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 1:13
Mombasa youth are set to benefit from training on fishing in a move aimed at enabling them to tap the blue economy for livelihood.

Forty skilled fishermen from Pemba will conduct the training in what Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi said seeks to equip the youth with skills that will help them to benefit more from marine resources sector.

"We are prioritising Blue Economy to create jobs for our population. We were at Tudor creek and some of the Beach Management Units whom we have given fishing boats narrated how they are reaping big from fishing industry. Fish has a huge demand but we have very few fishermen,” Dr Kingi said.

The deputy governor said the main challenge is lack of fishing trainers.

"We want to get experts from Pemba. We have identified 40 fishermen who will come to train our youth on fishing,” he said.

“We had made plans but the pandemic delayed everything. However soon the Pemba fishermen will be here to train our youth.”

The deputy governor said the Blue Economy is an untapped expansive sector with huge potential.

Dr Kingi urged the youth to apply for the county's revolving fund to get startup capital. The county deputy boss said many youth are unaware of the youth and women fund loans where they can source for money to start or boost their businesses.

