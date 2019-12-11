Technology Facebook training to sharpen journalists’ digital skills

Mobile journalism is a growing form of new media and it is the future. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Internet giant, Facebook is partnering with Kenya’s Aga Khan University (AKU) to equip locals with digital journalistic skills to tell their Kenyan stories.

The six months ‘Video Journalism Fellowship’ to be hosted at the AKU’s AKU’s Graduate School of Media and Communications(GMSC),Nairobi with beneficiaries attached to local media houses to sharpen their reporting skills.

Speaking at the launch event, GSMC Interim dean Alex Awiti said the AKU-Facebook partnership redefines citizen journalism where Kenyans will tell real-life stories using their smartphones to capture video content.

“Mobile journalism is a growing form of new media and it is the future, owing to its portable nature and affordability. We are excited to launch this programme with Facebook, which will sharpen the skills of journalists who are creating and disseminating information, making them responsible users of information,” said Dr Awiti.

Facebook’s strategic partner manager for media partnerships Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, said the Facebook Journalism project seeks to help strengthen communities by connecting people with meaningful journalism.