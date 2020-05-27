Technology Kenya health firm eyes Sanofi innovation funding

Kenyan innovators sent in 18 applications of the 22 applications emanating from East Africa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya’s health fintech company, Mama Prime is among 11 startups selected for possible funding at this year’s AfricaTech Challenge organised by global drugmaker, Sanofi.

The event, taking place virtually on June 11 is aimed at giving Kenya and other African innovators an opportunity to create homegrown tech-based platforms that solve four identified local health challenges.

In a statement, the event organisers said Mama Prime’s automated financial planning platform that enables expectant mothers to raise money for settling delivery fees from themselves, relatives and friends will compete for the improving healthcare financing challenge.

“The objective is to ensure that Sanofi is continually committed to encouraging innovation in Africa, improving access to healthcare and transforming the health ecosystem throughout the continent,” said the event organisers adding that Africatech Challenge now in its third edition received 268 applications from 34 African countries, being a 20.7 percent.

Kenyan innovators sent in 18 applications of the 22 applications emanating from East Africa– three from Uganda and one from Tanzania.

