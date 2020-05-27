Kenya health firm eyes Sanofi innovation funding

Technology
Kenya health firm eyes Sanofi innovation fundingThursday, May 28, 2020 0:01
Kenya’s health fintech company, Mama Prime is among 11 startups selected for possible funding at this year’s AfricaTech Challenge organised by global drugmaker, Sanofi.
The event, taking place virtually on June 11 is aimed at giving Kenya and other African innovators an opportunity to create homegrown tech-based platforms that solve four identified local health challenges.
In a statement, the event organisers said Mama Prime’s automated financial planning platform that enables expectant mothers to raise money for settling delivery fees from themselves, relatives and friends will compete for the improving healthcare financing challenge.
“The objective is to ensure that Sanofi is continually committed to encouraging innovation in Africa, improving access to healthcare and transforming the health ecosystem throughout the continent,” said the event organisers adding that Africatech Challenge now in its third edition received 268 applications from 34 African countries, being a 20.7 percent.
Kenyan innovators sent in 18 applications of the 22 applications emanating from East Africa– three from Uganda and one from Tanzania.
Participants to the virtual Sanofi AfricaTech pitch will have to register for the pitch session via http://surl.sanofi.com/2y7 that will lead to selection of four winners whose activities will be evaluated for possible long term partnership with Sanofi to facilitate their upscaling as commercial enterprises.
In the Headlines
Uganda now faults transfer of transit cargo to NaivashaBy CONSTANT MUNDA
2 hours ago
Scangroup sees Sh2bn special dividend this yearBy VICTOR JUMA
2 hours ago
KTDA halts fertiliser imports for farmersBy IRENE MUGO
2 hours ago
CBK holds benchmark lending rate at seven percentBy REUTERS
9 hours ago