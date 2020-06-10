Technology New app offers free voice and video service

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it a sharp demand for digital ‘telecommuting’ tools. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Econet’s subsidiary Cassava Fintech International (CFI) has unveiled a voice and video conferencing service that takes up to 20 people on one call.

The service dubbed Sasai TeamTalk allows users to chat, pay and explore a vast range of services and content.

CFI chief executive Darlington Mandivenga said the service is aimed at easing communication and transactions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Sasai TeamTalk will offer free voice and video conference service, with secure end-to-end encryption, that connects up to 20 people on a single call, compared to telcos and most other social media platforms that offer between five and eight people on a conference call,” he said.

The Sasai App was launched in August 2019 and is already being used in 180 countries across the globe, including every African country. The platform already offers an in-app language translator service with over 80 languages, 50 of which are African.

advertisement

Mr Mandivenga said the development of Sasai TeamTalk was inspired by the need to achieve business continuity and to “close the distance” created by social distancing.

“Sasai TeamTalk offers a platform where families, friends and even religious groups can get together and interact freely, wherever they maybe – even across continents,” he said.