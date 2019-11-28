Economy 800 participants line up for NMG ideas festival

Heads and Representatives of various agencies of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) led by Diplomatic Representative (AKDN) Dr. Azim Lakhani (seated, third right) and Nation Media Group Chairman Dr. Wilfred Kiboro (seated, third left) during a joint media briefing on the 2019 Kusi Ideas Festival on November 28th 2019 at the Serena Hotel. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

More than 800 participants, including several African heads of State, innovators, captains of industry, entrepreneurs, from around the world are expected to attend the Kusi Ideas Festival scheduled to take place next month in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali.

It will take place on December 8 to 9 and is organised by the Nation Media Group (NMG) #ticker:NMG in partnership with the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) and its affiliated organisations.

Speaking during a media briefing, NMG Chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro said the festival will provide a strategic platform for Africa to look back at the past 60 years and set the pace for the next 60 years.

“There has been tremendous change in the continent in health, governance and education but there has also been great challenges such as famine, wars and genocides. If we are going to make a contribution to the world, we need to start thinking of the future,” he said.

Also present at the briefing were NMG chief Executive Stephen Gitagama, AKDN Diplomatic Representative Dr Azim Lakhani and Aga Khan Health Service Board Chair Moyez Alibhai.

