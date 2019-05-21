Economy Top city school Banda warned over hygiene

Football Championship Mini League tournament held at The Banda School last year. PHOTO| THOMAS RAJULA

Banda School, an elite learning institution in Nairobi that charges up to Sh614,000 fees per term, has been put on the spot by the environmental watchdog over its failure to adhere to basic hygiene.

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has warned the school that failure to adhere to regulations will lead to prosecution.

Among the concerns are lack of environmental impact assessment report which expired on February 21, 2018.

“Effluent treatment plant is in place but not treating effluent to the set standards and discharging grey and blackish discharge into environment and storm drain on Magadi road,” reads the Nema notice to the school dated May 17.

The environmental watchdog is also concerned that water analysis reports do not meet the set standards in the water quality regulation 2006.

The international school is required to install properly working waste treatment plant within seven days. Situated on Magadi Road, it has a student population of 500 and attracts diplomats and the rich.

It charges fees of Sh270,000 termly for Nursery and up to Sh614,250 for upper primary with parents topping a daily boarding fees of Sh4, 500.