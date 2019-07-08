Economy Betin sues over licence cancellation

A Betin shop on Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Betting firm Betin Kenya has secured a temporary reprieve after the High Court suspended the decision to withdraw the firm’s licence.

High Court judge Weldon Korir suspended the Betting and Licensing Board’s decision of July 1 to deny Gamcode Limited —which trades at Betin Kenya — a chance to renew its licence.

The firm is considered the second largest betting firm after SportPesa in an industry that generates more than Sh200 billion in annual sales

“A conservatory order be and is hereby issued staying or suspending the effect of the betting board’s decision of rejecting the applicant’s application for the renewal of its 2019/2020 bookmaker’s licence, until July 16,” the judge said.

The reprieve for Gamcode comes after the betting regulator announced that it did not renew operating permits for 19 undisclosed gambling firms.

Gamcode sought to have it renewed last year but they were only given an extension to use their previous licence until June 30.

The board informed Betin in March that it must await vetting before a verdict is issued.

The firm was later informed its licence application had been rejected, prompting the court action.

Former Attorney-General Githu Muigai, the Betin lawyer, protested the delayed delivery of the verdict and the fact that the company was not offered a warning to correct regulatory breaches.

The court was told that unless an urgent temporary order is issued to stop the board’s decision, the company stands to suffer irreparable losses, including being arrested for running an unlicensed business.

“The receipt of the decision after the expiry of the applicant’s licence on June 30 clearly shows that the board wanted to issue the communication once the licence had expired, thereby preventing them from operating as from July 1,” Prof Mungai said.

Unlike other betting platforms that offer only online or SMS-based betting, Betin has been rolling out betting shops.