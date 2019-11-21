Economy Cabinet extends logging ban for the second time

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Cabinet has brushed off pleas by lawmakers and extended the ban on logging in public forests in a Thursday resolution set to keep wood prices up.

A dispatch after a Cabinet meeting, chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta, indicated the moratorium, which was to expire on Sunday following a year’s extension in November last year, will remain in place to allow for maturity of forests.

The House committee on Environment and Natural Resources had in June called on the Environment ministry to partially lift the ban to allow Kenya Forest Service (KFS) sell mature trees which “were rotting” in some forests. The current ban was first imposed in February 2018 following a public outcry over illegal logging blamed for diminishing water levels in the country's key rivers.