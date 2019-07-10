Economy Chebukati wants suit on CEO hiring halted

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission wants a case that suspended hiring of its next chief executive to be thrown out of court.

While responding to a case Chama cha Mawakili filed in court, the IEBC said the lobby did not present board proceedings where it was passed that such a suit be taken to court.

The polls agency, through its chairman Wafula Chebukati, denied claims that the recruitment process in the search for Ezra Chiloba’s successor failed to meet the threshold of being transparent, open and competitive.

“This case is frivolous, malicious, it is based on conjecture and outright material representation of facts meant to deliberately mislead the court hence ought to be dismissed with costs,” said Mr Chebukati in filed case documents.

While pointing a finger at the lobby, Mr Chebukati told the court that the suit illegally intended to stop the recruitment contrary to the public interest.

advertisement

Last month, Justice Byram Ongaya issued an order stopping the interviews, which were scheduled between June 24-26 from going on as planned.

The lobby said the exercise is conflicted since one of the shortlisted candidates, Marjan Hussein, is serving as the acting CEO, yet it is the secretariat that handled the applications.