Economy City Hall steps up garbage collection

NYS personnel collecting garbage at Muthurwa last week. FILE PHOTO | NMG

City Hall says it has enhanced garbage collection with a plan to clear heaps across the city in the next 60 days.

The county government says it is collecting 2,200 tonnes from 1,000 tonnes a day. Nairobi residents produce 2,500 tonnes of solid waste daily.

The environment department has engaged a new contractor, Flexilease Limited.

More than 52 trucks have, since last week, been stationed in specific areas within the 17 sub-counties to aid in collection of waste.

City Hall also signed a deal with the National Youth Service (NYS) that has been collecting garbage across the city since last week when the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) director general Mohamed Badi took over office.

advertisement