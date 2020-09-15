Economy Construction of 63km sugar belt road to start October

A tractor transporting sugarcane to a factory. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya National Highways (KeNHA) Authority will, from next month, begin construction works on the 63-kilometre sugar belt road traversing Kisumu, Nandi and Kericho counties after the Treasury approved its financing.

The Sh4.9 billion Kisumu – Chemelil - Muhoroni road is expected to open up the region largely closed out for decades after motorists abandoned the motorway, opting for the smoother Kericho -Kisumu road going through Awasi and Ahero.

KeNHA Director-General Peter Mundia said the works are expected to start at the intersection with Kisumu – Kakamega (A1) road in Kisumu at Mamboleo and progress through Miwani, Chemelil, Muhoroni eventually terminating at Kapsitet junction, where it joins the Kericho -Kisumu road.

“We expect to break ground in late October. This will ultimately improve trade in western region and beyond the border to other East African nations. The road will also reduce travel time between Kisumu, Nandi and Kericho counties, thus ensuring faster accessibility and delivery of services,” Mr Mundia wrote in response to queries about the project.

The project is expected to be completed in under one year since the right of way is already available and the “project road traverses a fairly level terrain and straight alignment,” according to descriptions detailing its implementation plans.

The scope includes the dualling of Mamboleo/A1 intersection to Great Lakes University together with service lanes, pedestrian walkway and provision of street lighting around the area.

A seven-metre single carriageway near the Great Lakes University section will also be constructed with two-metres wide shoulders along the entire stretch.

Treasury last month approved Sh11.4 billion for construction of four roads among them the Kisumu-Chemelil-Muhoroni Kaitui road.