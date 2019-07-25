Economy Court orders Nyong'o, sister's arrest over contempt

Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A judge has issued arrest warrants for Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and his sister Risper Nyagoy for contempt of court.

High Court Justice Tripsisa Cherere ordered Thursday that the Kisumu County Commander Benson Maweu execute the arrests.

She also committed the two to civil jail for one month.

The duo was found guilty of disobeying several court orders in an estate row pitting them against their nephews.

On October 11, 2018 Justice Cherere ordered them to submit books of account of their father's Hesbone Shimei Nyong’o multimillion-shilling estate after they were sued by their nephews for failing to include them on the inheritance list.

