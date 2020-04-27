Economy Covid-19 pandemic hits 10 months of high earnings in horticulture sector

The ravaging coronavirus pandemic has halted 10 months of high earnings from the horticultural sector as tight containment measures in destination markets delay supply schedules.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that the quantity of horticultural exports had risen by 61 percent to 35,550 tonnes in January, the highest in 10 months.

Horticultural exports, which include cut flowers, fresh vegetables, fruits and nuts were at 36,683 in March last year before touching the year-low of 22,046 tonnes last December.

January’s recovery saw horticultural exporters earn Sh8.68 billion, being the highest since June last year (Sh10.5 billion).

The rosy earnings have, however, suffered major setback with coronavirus pandemic halting exports to major destinations in Europe as countries turn to lockdowns and curfews to stop spread of the virus.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge last month said horticultural sector had expected significant sales during Easter holiday and the upcoming Mother’s Day but the pandemic has hurt the outlook.

“The numbers through February remained strong but in March, the numbers just crumpled--- We are at a point where there is hardly any space for exports in aircraft, Dr Njoroge said.

Some of Kenya’s flowers to Netherlands were destroyed last month as markets remained inaccessible to control Covid-19 spread.

Many flower firms in Kenya have sent home workers.

However, a ray of hope has emerged as some European countries like Spain, Denmark, Italy and Austria have started to ease tough lockdown restrictions that had kept people confined in their homes for more than a month.

The Kenya Flower Council recently said the country had started witnessing a rise in demand from Europe where sales had declined by 35 percent over the past month.

As a rule, demand for flowers goes up as Mother’s Day approaches, with freighters increasing the capacity to cater for the high demand.

Cut flower exports rose by 28 percent to 11.3 tonnes in January, sending earnings to Sh5.5 billion.

This is the highest since June last year.

Kenya ships about Sh100 billion worth of flowers a year, making it Europe’s biggest supplier and a key foreign exchange earner for the country.